Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider James B. Weissman Sells 14,680 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $128,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 350,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

