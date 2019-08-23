Deutsche Bank Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $190.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
VMW has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cleveland Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.64.
VMware stock opened at $148.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. VMware has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28.
In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $6,620,721.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,430.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.