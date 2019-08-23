Deutsche Bank Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $190.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cleveland Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.64.

VMware stock opened at $148.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. VMware has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $6,620,721.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,430.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

