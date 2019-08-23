Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €27.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.07 ($27.98).

GYC opened at €19.63 ($22.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.35. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

