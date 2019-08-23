Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $146.30 and last traded at $147.02, 2,994,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,069,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $132.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.