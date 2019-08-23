Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $197.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $176.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $155.37 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

