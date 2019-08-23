Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,086,986.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $130,360.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $141,680.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $145,920.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $119,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 324,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $851.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Trupanion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.