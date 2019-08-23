Darren E. Hart Purchases 20,000 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) insider Darren E. Hart purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fossil Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,231. Fossil Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 523.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.