DAEX (DAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $934,301.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $934,301.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.75 or 0.04890784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000266 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

