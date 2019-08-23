CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Down 2.8%

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 65,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 390,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

CYDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytoDyn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CytoDyn in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $155.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.