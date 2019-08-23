Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cutera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,916. Cutera has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $237,206.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $711,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 331,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 172,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.