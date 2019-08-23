Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading Down 6%

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)’s stock price fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.78, 839,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 811,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

