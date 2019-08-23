Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to post $299.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.30 million. Curo Group reported sales of $283.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 429.23% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million.

CURO has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Curo Group by 3,582.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Curo Group by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. 3,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,828. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a market cap of $603.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.72.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

