Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.78 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to post $299.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.30 million. Curo Group reported sales of $283.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 429.23% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million.

CURO has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Curo Group by 3,582.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Curo Group by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. 3,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,828. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a market cap of $603.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.72.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.