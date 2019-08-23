CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.19. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,672,000 after buying an additional 2,382,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,578.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,155,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,381,000 after buying an additional 9,550,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,503,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,210,000 after buying an additional 256,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,417,000 after buying an additional 784,976 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

