CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.89, 1,126,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 301% from the average session volume of 280,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on CryoPort and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 17.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $851.74 million, a P/E ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,389 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 998,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

