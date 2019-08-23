Crown (CRW) Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. Crown has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $3,729.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 22,897,323 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

