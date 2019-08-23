CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Boosted by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,277,000 after purchasing an additional 147,011 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,040. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $146.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.