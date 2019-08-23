Crowd Machine Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,319.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $343,382.00 and $6,319.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00262187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.01307448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00094955 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

