Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 366 ($4.78) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 399.42 ($5.22).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 357.40 ($4.67) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 354.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 369.29. The firm has a market cap of $918.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936 ($26,049.92).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.