Credit Suisse Group Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $201.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.78.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $165.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,182,065 shares in the company, valued at $316,042,695.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,234. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 147.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.