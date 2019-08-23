Cosmos Price Reaches $2.72 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00026143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. Cosmos has a market cap of $518.57 million and $132.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002685 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00154262 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,392.99 or 0.99805123 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003072 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039107 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

