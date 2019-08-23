Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Price Target Increased to C$6.90 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from C$4.40 to C$6.90 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from C$3.85 to C$3.75 and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE KOR opened at C$1.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.39.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

