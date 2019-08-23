Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $34.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:CTVA opened at $30.29 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $404,071,000.

