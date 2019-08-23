Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OFC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,527,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,250,000 after buying an additional 3,096,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,145,000 after buying an additional 748,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,402,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,884,000 after buying an additional 538,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 746,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 343,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

