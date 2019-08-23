ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Director Daniel J. Geiger Sells 2,000 Shares

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $60,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 75,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,692. ConturaEnergyInc . has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $81.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ConturaEnergyInc . from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

