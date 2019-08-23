Contrasting Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) & Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Good Times Restaurants and Carrols Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Good Times Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 205.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.38%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -1.18% -3.69% -2.11% Carrols Restaurant Group -0.77% 0.16% 0.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $99.24 million 0.24 -$1.03 million ($0.08) -23.50 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.18 billion 0.27 $10.10 million $0.30 23.53

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrols Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Good Times Restaurants on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept. As of January 10, 2019, it operated and franchised a total of 35 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 35 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

