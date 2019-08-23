ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.85.

COP stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 165,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,007. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

