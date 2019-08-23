ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CNOB stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $214,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.