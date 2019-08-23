Comparing RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) & Plaintree Systems (NASDAQ:PTEEF)

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get RigNet alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RigNet and Plaintree Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

RigNet currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.47%. Given RigNet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RigNet is more favorable than Plaintree Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RigNet and Plaintree Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet $238.85 million 0.64 -$62.45 million N/A N/A Plaintree Systems $12.96 million 0.10 -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Plaintree Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RigNet.

Profitability

This table compares RigNet and Plaintree Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet -29.07% -34.33% -8.58% Plaintree Systems 13.26% 316.17% 22.97%

Risk & Volatility

RigNet has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plaintree Systems has a beta of -5.09, meaning that its stock price is 609% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of RigNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RigNet beats Plaintree Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communication, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. The Applications and Internet-of-Things segment offers applications over-the-top of the network layer, including Software as a Service offerings, such as cyber security; applications for safety and workforce productivity; a real-time machine learning and AI data platform; and other value-added solutions. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, consulting, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of telecommunications systems. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. The company also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, and oil and gas markets; and manufactures solid wood doors, and related parts and materials. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.