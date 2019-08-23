Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $45.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.30. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,696. The firm has a market cap of $789.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.75. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

In related news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $235,537.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $361,950.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 11,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $464,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,797 shares of company stock worth $2,420,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

