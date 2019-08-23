Coin Lion Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $578,646.00 and approximately $837.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00266330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01325882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

