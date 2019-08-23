Cobinhood Hits One Day Volume of $6,743.00 (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Cobinhood has a market capitalization of $941,580.00 and approximately $6,743.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobinhood token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Cobinhood. During the last week, Cobinhood has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Cobinhood Token Profile

Cobinhood’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 tokens. Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

Cobinhood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

