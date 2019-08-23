CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Reduced by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,566 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,278,000 after purchasing an additional 603,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 537,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,212,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,531,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,592,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup set a $202.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $211.58. 54,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,912. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total transaction of $318,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,068.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,271 shares of company stock worth $15,290,370. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

