Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,878. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

