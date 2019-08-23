Clams One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,184.00 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Clams has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and $3,184.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clams has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00030992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bitsane.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012975 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,366,843 coins and its circulating supply is 3,739,011 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

