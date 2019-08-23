Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Civeo alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on shares of Civeo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Civeo stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Civeo has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Civeo had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 66.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.