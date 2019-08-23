Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.83 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Citi Trends updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.
Shares of Citi Trends stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.64. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Citi Trends Company Profile
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.
