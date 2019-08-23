CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $42.21 on Monday. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $307,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,655.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.55 per share, with a total value of $500,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,432.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,535,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,207,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,958,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,631,000 after purchasing an additional 223,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,351,000 after buying an additional 117,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 841.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,463,000 after buying an additional 909,510 shares during the period.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

