Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.21

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $18.74. Cineplex shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CPXGF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.