Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.55.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.36. 886,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,052. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,852,000 after acquiring an additional 146,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cigna by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cigna by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.