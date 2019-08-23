CIBC Upgrades Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:JE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 564,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a positive return on equity of 35.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Just Energy Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Just Energy Group by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

