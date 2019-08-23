Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.1% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 213,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.78.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

