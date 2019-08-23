Chemours (NYSE:CC) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CC. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chemours from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chemours from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Chemours has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In other news, Director Mary B. Cranston bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,077.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 77,790 shares of company stock worth $1,490,412. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemours by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Chemours by 32.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 95.2% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 358,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

