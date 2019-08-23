Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.31 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

CHEF stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

