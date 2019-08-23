Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) CFO Acquires $549,200.00 in Stock

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $549,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CHNG opened at $14.23 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.66 million. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,550,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,897,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
