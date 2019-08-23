Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on Century Casinos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CNTY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.94 million, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 533.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

