CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CENTRICA PLC/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

