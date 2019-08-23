Centrality Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. Centrality has a market cap of $12.77 million and $3,062.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00266330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01325882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,428,186 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

