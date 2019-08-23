Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

CAML opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.23. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 274 ($3.58).

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

