Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

CAML opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.23. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 274 ($3.58).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

