Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $103.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Celgene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $95.71 on Monday. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celgene will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celgene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,002,460,000 after acquiring an additional 929,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after acquiring an additional 787,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Celgene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,630,000 after acquiring an additional 69,542 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

