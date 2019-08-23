Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CATS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Catasys from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Catasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Catasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of CATS opened at $14.90 on Monday. Catasys has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

